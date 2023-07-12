The exterior of the Hightower property in East Austin. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

An old East Austin church that has recently served as a home to a variety of arts organizations could soon become a hotel.

Driving the news: Owned by former Democratic politician Jim Hightower, the nearly half-acre property at 81 San Marcos St., a block east of I-35 and south of Cesar Chavez Street, is under contract after being listed for nearly $2.5 million.

Sporting more than 5,700 square feet, in recent years it has hosted the administrative offices of Austin Shakespeare and the Austin Creative Alliance, as well as a host of artists and writers.

What's happening: The property is under contract to Nexus Private Capital, which also owns the adjacent property at 1004 Spence St., a roughly quarter-acre tract with a grand 3,780 square-foot, 1909 home, across the street from Sanchez Elementary School.

A flyer recently distributed by Nexus Private Capital requesting neighborhood input says the company plans for the "restoration of 81 San Marcos Street" and the "conversion of San Marcos & Spence properties into small boutique hotel."

What they're saying: "We're worried that either the San Marcos property will get purchased by someone who wants to tear it down or that its increasingly run-down state will continue to go downhill," Cort Chalfant, the managing member of Nexus, tells Axios.

"Architecturally, and historically, this property has served a wider community that is more important than the individual owner of record while largely anchoring the charm of the Willow-Spence neighborhood as a whole," he said.

The hurdle: The property suffers from a lack of parking and is currently zoned residential — even though it has been occupied as an office and church. (A home is also on the property.)

"Fixing parking and zoning will take a long time — probably a year or more," says Chalfant, and the deal isn't set to close till later this year, after he learns how the neighbors feel about the proposal, he said.

Chalfant said he is talking to a neighbor on the other side of the Spence Street property about another potential deal and building restoration — as well as added parking.

The big picture: The potential conversion illuminates the challenge facing musicians, artists and arts organizations to find office and studio space, as well as wider tensions over displacement in an increasingly costly Austin.

Recognizing the problem, the city of Austin's Creative Space Assistance Program offers grants up to $50,000 to creative organizations and independent artists facing displacement or new commercial leases at higher and unaffordable rates.

Reality check: Tenants have spent less time on the property since COVID hit, per Hightower attorney Mack Martinez.

Mosaic portraits of activists Gloria Arellanes and Velma Carter Roberts flank a door to the property. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

The backstory: According to Hightower, the history of 81 San Marcos dates to at least 1916, when the progressive First Church of the Nazarene built a chapel on the premises.

By the late 1990s, the property was owned by the Grace Ministries and Kingdom Seekers in Christ Jesus, the first brick-and-mortar LGBTQ+ church in Austin.

In 2005, Hightower, a former progressive Texas Agriculture Commissioner, purchased the property under the name HAPI — Hightower-Abate Properties Inc.

Hightower produced his monthly newsletter The Hightower Lowdown along with his weekly radio and newspaper commentaries in the sanctuary of the old church.

The rambling space, with small and large offices adjoining the chapel, has been used as a photography studio, as the office of Cine Las Americas, and as the home to writers, artists, filmmakers, labor unions and nonprofit organizations.

Between the lines: Hightower decided to sell the property ahead of a switch to producing a podcast, his attorney, Martinez, tells Axios.

"We're trying to reach more people, especially young people, with his political message," Martinez says. "We weren't using the building a lot because of COVID and after COVID, and if we go to a podcast, we don't have to deal with the rising cost of paper and print."

He said Hightower turned down offers that would have led to glass-and-steel buildings on the property — and tried unsuccessfully to get the city to buy the property. "We're not going to do something that's disrespectful to the neighborhood," Martinez tells Axios.

Full disclosure: Among the current tenants is American Short Fiction, a literary magazine edited by Asher's wife.

What's next: Chalfant is hosting neighborhood meetings inside the old church at 6:30pm Thursday and 10am Saturday to get neighborhood input about the redevelopment plans.