We recently headed to newly opened Mediterranean restaurant Ezov with some friends to try out the latest concept from Emmer and Rye Hospitality Group.

The big picture: The restaurant on East Cesar Chavez draws inspiration from the markets of Tel Aviv, with a menu designed to share.

Tel Aviv-born executive chef Berty Richter, who previously worked at the now-closed TLV and opened his original food trailer in 2016, pulled from his time in Israel and Texas to curate Ezov's menu.

🍽️ To eat: Try the smashed cucumbers with labneh and nigella seed ($13), hummus ($16) and frena bread ($12) to start.

We went with two larger dishes to share between three people. The star of the show was the chicken shawarma with laffa bread, cabbage, green tahini and veggies ($32).

Other larger menu items include Texas wagyu ($38), a sabich sandwich stuffed with frena and eggplant ($25) and kofta — skewers of beef and lamb with pine nuts, fire roasted eggplant and spring onion ($28).

The interior of Ezov in East Austin. Photo: Courtesy of Chris Praetzel/Ezov

🍹 To drink: Don't skip the cocktail menu if you're in the mood for a drink.

The "Tom Selek" had all of my favorite things in a drink, with mezcal, beet, lemon and pineapple ($15).

The "Gallilet" was just as delicious, with tequila, rum, Lillet, Blanc, turmeric, ginger, black pepper and honey ($15).

The wine list, overseen by beverage director Kate Houser and wine director Alicia Schmidt, sourced its bottles from Italy, Greece, Lebanon and other Mediterranean countries.

📍 Location: 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St.

If you go: Reservations are available on OpenTable.