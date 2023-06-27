Load Off Fanny's owner finds a home in Lockhart

Hayley Fort moved from Austin to Lockhart to help open Load Off Fanny's. Photo: Courtesy of Hayley Fort

Load Off Fanny's owner Hayley Fort was born and raised in Austin, and after she had a brief stint in Las Vegas, Central Texas was calling.

But this time, it was Lockhart that pulled her back to the area.

The big picture: Fort's best friends from Austin had already moved to the tiny town when she and her wife, Barb, received a call to help open a bar and restaurant, Load Off Fanny's.

The close-knit community she's made there is what's kept them around for nearly seven years.

The patio at Load Off Fanny's, where locals come to catch live music and eat wings. Photo: Courtesy of Hayley Fort

Details: Load Off Fanny's, just off Lockhart's main square, is a regular spot for locals in search of a cold beer and wings.

Metal beer signs adorn the fence in the backyard, where musicians often perform on a small stage to customers seated at picnic tables.

Hats are available for purchase at the bar that read "Don't Austin My Lockhart," made by Fort's friend and Lockhart resident Jessica Wimpy.

And perhaps surprisingly for a bar in small-town Texas, a Pride flag hangs from the window and rainbow stickers and hats decorate the building. Fanny's became a hub for Pride events during Caldwell County's annual Pride Week celebration.

Fort was first asked in 2018 to start a Pride community in Lockhart, but she said that "even then, I was a little apprehensive about it. I didn't think it was quite time. I didn't think we were quite ready," she told Axios.

Lockhart Pride was held for the first time last year.

"Of course, we've run into negativity, but overall it's been very well received," Fort said. "There are so many people who have moved here realizing (Lockhart) is a safer space, and we are becoming a safe space."

Load Off Fanny's co-owners Hayley Fort (left) and her wife, Barb, have found a home in Lockhart. Photo: Courtesy of Hayley Fort

Between the lines: Lockhart's acceptance of Fort and her wife and the community's support of Load Off Fanny's have given them the sense of belonging they no longer felt in Austin.

"It doesn't feel like home to me anymore," Fort said. "Leaving Austin was one of the most difficult decisions that I made. I lived there for 30 years when I finally decided that it was time for me to start moving on."

What's next: Fort said the community isn't naive about the eventual growth that will come to Lockhart as Central Texas continues to expand. On a recent weekend evening at Fanny's, Fort didn't recognize a single person who walked into the building.