Former Austinite creates "Don't Austin My Lockhart" hats

Jessica Wimpy's "Don't Austin My Lockhart" hat and sticker sit on the bar at Load Off Fanny's in Lockhart. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Jessica Wimpy, 46, spent over two decades in Austin before heading to Lockhart, where she bartends at three businesses on the main square and handmakes custom hats.

The big picture: Within the first year of moving to Lockhart, Wimpy was inspired to create baseball caps, T-shirts and stickers that read "Don't Austin My Lockhart," which she sells in stores around town.

Details: Wimpy headed to Lockhart after her Austin rent went up almost $1,000 nearly four years ago, and she told Axios she doesn't print the phrase on hats and shirts to be mean toward Austinites.

"It's not the point to scare people away and tell them not to come, because if you're sweet, wonderful, loving and kind and appreciate the community … then come on to Lockhart," Wimpy said.

Yes, but: Every time Wimpy wears a "Don't Austin My Lockhart" hat or shirt, she says, "the main thing I hear is 'It's already happening.'"