Manny Pollard, a University of Texas graduate assistant diving coach, has big hopes for the future of the sport.

The big picture: Pollard, one of a small number of Black or LGBTQ+ divers, has long dealt with racist comments and the feeling of otherness on the pool deck.

"No one really understands what that's like for me," he tells Axios. "There's really no Black exposure in the sport whatsoever."

Zoom out: It wasn't until 2021 that USA Diving saw Kristen Hayden become the first Black woman to win a national diving championship.

Hayden co-founded USA Diving's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council in 2021.

Diver Michael Wright was the first African American athlete to win a USA Diving national championship in 2010.

Yes, but: Through Instagram, Pollard works to bring diving to a wider audience, including those who previously couldn't see themselves represented in the sport.

Videos on his page show Pollard cheering on UT's diving athletes, coaching them through flips and dancing around the pool.

What they're saying: He regularly receives messages from parents whose children want to sign up for diving after seeing his page.

"I didn't have someone like this. I would've loved that — seeing someone who does this sport at a level that I do it at," Pollard says.

And he hopes his message can help college athletes struggling with their identity: "It's a big deal to have a coach who is also in the LGTBQ community if you're developing your own kind of identity."

Zoom in: Pollard was a Division I diver at the University of Minnesota, where he became a two-time Minnesota Diver of the Year, earned All-American honors three times and scored all four years at the Big Ten Championships in 1-meter, 3-meter and platform competition.

He spent a year in China with his partner, observing the Beijing Diving Team and teaching English before becoming the head diving coach at the University of Illinois.

Pollard, who has been at UT since 2021, currently serves as the vice chair of USA Diving's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

He'll graduate with a master's in sports management in May 2024.

What's next: Pollard's dream is to become USA Diving's first Black coach, a goal that UT head coach Matt Scoggin called "very attainable" for him.

"He'll be a hot commodity" after he graduates, Scoggin predicts.

Pollard has "a quick and effective diving mind," helping student athletes adjust their technique while still having fun.

The bottom line: Until then, Pollard says he'll continue being his authentic self online and on the pool deck.