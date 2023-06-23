Share on email (opens in new window)

It's hot, but there's plenty to do around town this weekend.

Here's what we're eyeing for some fun:

🛍️ Discover new artists, browse local art and grab a bite to eat from 2-9pm Saturday at the Monthly Music Market at 3908 Menchaca Road.

$10 cover and kids get in free.

🎭 Laugh during ATX Sketch Fest, featuring comedy shows through Sunday at Coldtowne Theater.

Individual tickets still available and start at $20.

🎬 Catch a screening during the Asian American Film Festival through Sunday.

Individual tickets are still available.

🏃‍♀️ Celebrate Pride Month with a trail run on the greenbelt at 6:30pm tonight with Trail Roots run club and Lululemon.

The route begins at the Spyglass trailhead with 2- and 4-mile route options.

🏳️‍🌈 Head to Fourth Street — Austin's unofficial LGBTQ+ district — for the Pride in Local Music block party, celebrating local artists like Gina Chavez, Primo the Alien and Glass Mansions from 3-10pm Saturday.

General admission tickets are by donation, and VIP tickets are $100.

⚽️ Watch Austin FC take on the Houston Dynamo at 7:30pm Saturday.

Tickets available online.

🎤 Enjoy Scandinavian folk music and Swedish treats at the Midsummer Festival from 1-4pm Saturday at the Old Bakery and Emporium.