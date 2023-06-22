Poll: Texans not confident in grid reliability

Texans aren't too impressed by lawmakers' work in the Capitol this year, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

By the numbers: The poll, which was conducted from June 2-11 and released today, found that just 33% of voters approve of the work the Texas Legislature is doing. Among the poll results:

47% were "not very confident" or "not confident" that the Legislature increased the reliability of the state's electric grid, which has recently been pushed to the brink during the heat wave. Meanwhile, 18% were extremely confident or very confident, and 22% were somewhat confident.

45% disapproved of efforts to reduce property taxes while 25% approved. House and Senate lawmakers have yet to agree upon an approach to send to the governor's desk.

Yes, but: When asked if the Texas House was justified in impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton, 50% of Texas voters said it was justified, 17% said it was not and 33% had no opinion.

Republicans were nearly evenly split, with 31% saying the impeachment was justified, 30% not justified, and 39% had no opinion.

What's next: The Legislature remains in a special session, where lawmakers have been directed to pass legislation on border security and property taxes.