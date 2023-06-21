UT audio production house releases "Lady Bird"

"Lady Bird" producer Carly Rose (left) and host Jade Emerson at the LBJ Ranch in Johnson City. Photo: Courtesy of The Drag

The Drag Audio Production House, part of Texas Student Media at the University of Texas, this week released its latest podcast, a series that will explore the life and legacy of Lady Bird Johnson.

The big picture: "Lady Bird" podcast host Jade Emerson, a 2023 UT journalism graduate, spent more than a year sorting through roughly 100 hours of unplayed audio of the former first lady and interviewing family, friends and White House staffers.

The podcast features interviews with daughter Luci Baines Johnson and granddaughter Catherine Robb.

Details: The 12-episode series follows Lady Bird Johnson's romance with President Lyndon B. Johnson, her upbringing in East Texas and her commitment to nature.

Expect new episodes to drop every Tuesday and future bonus episodes.

What they're saying: "Lady Bird met LBJ when she was 21 years old — the same age I was while working on this podcast," said Carly Rose, a 2023 graduate who helped write and edit the show. "I'm excited that our first two episodes tell the story of Lady Bird's life before she got caught in LBJ's whirlwind."

Between the lines: The stunning wildflowers that Texans enjoy along the side of highways are part of Lady Bird's legacy.

What's next: The Drag will host a launch party at 10am Thursday at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, featuring a Q&A with the podcast creators and special guests who appear in the story.