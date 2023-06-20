ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

Share on email (opens in new window)

An electric generator field at the Austin Energy/Sand Hill Energy Center on June 20. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Texas power grid operator called on residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce electricity use Tuesday as the prolonged heat wave brought yet another sweltering day of triple-digit temperatures.

Driving the news: Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials issued a voluntary conservation notice — the first of the year — from 4pm to 8pm Tuesday as anticipated demand came perilously close to the grid's power generation capacity.

ERCOT's voluntary notice requested that all government agencies reduce energy at their facilities and called on Texans to conserve power if safe to do so.

ERCOT issues the notice to try to avoid heading into energy emergency alerts that signal low reserves and could result in controlled outages.

Yes, but: The agency noted that the grid is not under emergency conditions.

What they're saying: "We do this to prevent getting into emergency conditions," ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said during a Tuesday meeting.

Flashback: ERCOT set 11 new high-demand records last summer and called for voluntary conservation from Texans during 100-degree-plus days.

Be smart: Reduce energy use by raising your thermostat "by a degree or two" in the summer, according to ERCOT. Other energy-saving tips:

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air.

Close blinds or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight.

Use the air-dry option on your dishwasher if available and only run when fully loaded.

Businesses should shut off air conditioning outside of business hours.

Of note: ERCOT previously issued a weather watch through June 21 and forecasted record high demand for energy.

Zoom out: The heat wave has helped fuel deadly Southern storms, including a series of tornadoes in Mississippi, a flash flood emergency in Arkansas, and large fires in New Mexico and Arizona.

What's next: It's not yet clear if another voluntary conservation notice will be issued for Wednesday.