ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

Nicole Cobler

An electric generator field at the Austin Energy/Sand Hill Energy Center on June 20. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Texas power grid operator called on residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce electricity use Tuesday as the prolonged heat wave brought yet another sweltering day of triple-digit temperatures.

Driving the news: Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials issued a voluntary conservation notice — the first of the year — from 4pm to 8pm Tuesday as anticipated demand came perilously close to the grid's power generation capacity.

  • ERCOT's voluntary notice requested that all government agencies reduce energy at their facilities and called on Texans to conserve power if safe to do so.
  • ERCOT issues the notice to try to avoid heading into energy emergency alerts that signal low reserves and could result in controlled outages.

Yes, but: The agency noted that the grid is not under emergency conditions.

What they're saying: "We do this to prevent getting into emergency conditions," ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said during a Tuesday meeting.

Flashback: ERCOT set 11 new high-demand records last summer and called for voluntary conservation from Texans during 100-degree-plus days.

Be smart: Reduce energy use by raising your thermostat "by a degree or two" in the summer, according to ERCOT. Other energy-saving tips:

  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air.
  • Close blinds or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight.
  • Use the air-dry option on your dishwasher if available and only run when fully loaded.
  • Businesses should shut off air conditioning outside of business hours.

Of note: ERCOT previously issued a weather watch through June 21 and forecasted record high demand for energy.

Zoom out: The heat wave has helped fuel deadly Southern storms, including a series of tornadoes in Mississippi, a flash flood emergency in Arkansas, and large fires in New Mexico and Arizona.

What's next: It's not yet clear if another voluntary conservation notice will be issued for Wednesday.

  • Keep an eye on ERCOT's Twitter and website for alerts.
  • Sign up for ERCOT's mailing list here.
