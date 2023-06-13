13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Arguing over Austin's best meatballs

Asher Price
A trio of meatballs.

A trio of meatballs at Show Me Pizza. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

I recently ordered the terrific meatballs at Show Me Pizza on South First Street.

  • The pork-and-beef 'balls ($10) come soaked in tomato sauce, with a puddle of ricotta cheese and, as a breath of green, a sprig of basil.
  • It was a midafternoon snack and I managed to get through only one meatball — there are three to an order — before packing the others up.

Why it matters: Meatballs are arguably the ultimate comfort food — pillowy, filling, a little chewy, and, in their unadulterated meatiness, primitive.

  • It feels especially decadent to eat them on their own — not even on perched a plate of pasta or snuggled into a sub.

