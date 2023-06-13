13 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Arguing over Austin's best meatballs
I recently ordered the terrific meatballs at Show Me Pizza on South First Street.
- The pork-and-beef 'balls ($10) come soaked in tomato sauce, with a puddle of ricotta cheese and, as a breath of green, a sprig of basil.
- It was a midafternoon snack and I managed to get through only one meatball — there are three to an order — before packing the others up.
Why it matters: Meatballs are arguably the ultimate comfort food — pillowy, filling, a little chewy, and, in their unadulterated meatiness, primitive.
- It feels especially decadent to eat them on their own — not even on perched a plate of pasta or snuggled into a sub.
📬 Let us know your favorite meatballs in town — and we'll spread the word in our Axios Austin newsletter.
- Write to [email protected]
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.