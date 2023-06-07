The burnt Basque cheesecake from Ukrainian-born baker and recipe developer Olga Koutseridi has only five ingredients — eggs, sugar, heavy cream, sea salt, cream cheese — but they provide a knockout punch.

The cheesecake, caramelized on top and soft in the middle, falls squarely in the creme brulee category of desserts — creamy and a little sinful.

How it works: Operating under the unassuming name Local Bread Baker, Koutseridi, born in Ukraine and in business in Austin since 2019, sells cheesecakes and other baked goods online, available for pickup in the Hancock neighborhood, just east of Hyde Park.

Cost: The 6-inch variety runs $30, which is a lot — until you consider that it's rich enough that if you play your cards right, you can nurse that bad boy for a couple weeks.

Plus: Proceeds from the sales have supported humanitarian-minded nonprofits such as Austin-based Liberty Ukraine, so you're helping people thousands of miles away each time your fork tines scoop another bite.