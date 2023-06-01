Austin pool crisis averted with lifeguard hires
Austin pools are fully staffed with lifeguards and due to open on time this summer.
Why it matters: Swimming pools are key oases in our sweltering city.
The big picture: Amid the pandemic and labor shortages, city officials for years struggled to entice enough people to become lifeguards — but now it looks like they've finally unlocked the formula.
What's changed: Money. Plus, "people are ready to get back to work," says Ashley Wells, the City of Austin's aquatic division manager.
- Austin Parks and Recreation Department officials increased lifeguard pay to avoid the swimming pool crisis of recent years.
- Starting pay is now $20 per hour — last year, base pay started at $16 an hour.
By the numbers: As of yesterday, 570 lifeguards were ready to work, and another 140 people are due to go through training this week.
- The city has received about 1,500 lifeguard applications.
- At this time in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the city had 452 lifeguards onboard — and by the end of the summer, it had a record-setting 865.
What they're saying: "We're proud of the work we've done and the recruitment efforts to get us to this point," Wells tells Axios.
Zoom out: Lifeguard shortages continue to bedevil other parts of the country.
- About a third of more than 309,000 public pools are affected by the shortage, per estimates from the American Lifeguard Association.
Between the lane lines: In Austin, people ages 15 and up can be lifeguards.
- The city oversees 45 public aquatic facilities, including Barton Springs Pool, 22 neighborhood pools and 11 splash pads.
- Lifeguards also receive sick leave benefits, free bus passes and free parking at Zilker Park.
Of note: Gillis Pool in South Austin is non-operational this year due to vandalism, and Givens in East Austin is closed for renovations.
Bottom line: Four seasonal pools — Balcones, Dick Nichols, Dove Springs and Rosewood — open tomorrow, and the rest by mid-June. Find opening times for your neighborhood pools and splash pads here.
