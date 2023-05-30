Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Writers Guild of America strike has had far-reaching ramifications, including in Austin ahead of the ATX TV Festival.

Driving the news: The annual television festival, which runs from June 1-4, announced four event cancellations over the strike and added five new panels, including a conversation on the strike and the issues at stake.

Programming cancellations include "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "Andor": A Conversation with Tony Gilroy, "Tiny Beautiful Things" with Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed and the "Dawson's Creek" 25th Anniversary Screening and Conversation.

"These members of the WGA support and believe in their series and teams, but stand with the WGA at this time and will not be attending," ATX TV Festival said in a statement.

Yes, but: There are still 70 panels, Q&As, conversations and screenings.

Zoom in: The festival has shifted all writing conversations to focus on the importance and craft of writing, adding a "Why Do You Write" panel and "Beyond the Page."

Other additions include "Queer Stories We Want to See."

Catch up quick: More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike earlier this month for the first time in 15 years after failing to finalize a new labor deal with major studios.

What they're saying: "There wouldn't be television without writers," ATX TV founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gibson said in a statement.

"They have always been the rock stars of our festival, and though this year will look a little different, it will continue to be a place to showcase their talents and importance. The stories and characters we care so deeply about would not exist without them, and neither would this festival."

What's next: The festival kicks off Thursday, and badges and single tickets remain on sale.