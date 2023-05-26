Things to do in Austin this weekend, May 26-28

🎶 Listen to an oral history/roots music concert led by Austin-based musician Javier Jara, inspired by interviews with Latinos across the United States. 7:30pm tonight at the Carver Library Auditorium, 1165 Angelina St. Tickets start at $15.

🍗 Eat good food at Hot Luck Festival through Sunday, with live music and a lineup of great food from talented chefs. Tickets are still available, and events are held around downtown and throughout the city.

🎬 Catch a film at Paramount Theatre's Summer Classic Film Series, which kicks off at 7:30pm tonight with a screening of "Casablanca" and screenings Saturday of "The Neverending Story" and "Heat."

🐴 Watch barrel racing or join the cornhole Memorial Day tournament at the Dripping Springs Fair and Rodeo through Sunday. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

🎭 Enjoy musical theater for the Georgetown Palace Theatre's production of Caribbean fantasy "Once on This Island." Shows run all weekend and continue each weekend through June. Tickets start at $17 for children and $36 for adults.

🎤 Discover Texas country at the Lone Star Jam, featuring Pat Green, Stoney Larue and Bri Bagwell on Saturday and Sunday at the Round Rock Amp. Two-day passes start at $80 and day passes start at $50.