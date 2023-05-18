Cocktail bar and seafood restaurant Bill's Oyster has officially opened its doors in Austin's Second Street District, serving up seafood towers, fresh oysters and martinis for dinner — and soon lunch and weekend brunch.

The big picture: Co-founder and executive chef Daniel Berg, an alum of New York City Michelin-star restaurants Daniel and Le Bernardin, opened Bill's with co-founder and lifelong Austinite Stewart Jarmon.

It's Berg's first restaurant concept in Austin.

Why it matters: Bill's Oysters joins a growing list of great spots to slurp down a raw oyster in our fine landlocked city.

Plus, it's the latest business to open in the transforming 2nd Street District. On a recent weeknight, the area was bustling with people walking home from work, shopping or heading to the gym.

What they're saying: "When creating the menu at Bill’s Oyster, our goal is to offer expertly curated and prepared seafood in a sophisticated, yet easy-going environment," Berg said in a statement. "I am excited to share my passion for great seafood with Austin, and to offer a fun, versatile downtown retreat complete with refreshing oysters and craft cocktails."

Lobster roll with french fries (left) and mozzarella sticks with caviar from Bill's Oyster. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: The restaurant's raw bar includes a daily selection of East and Gulf Coast oysters, yellowfin tuna tartare with lime, black garlic molasses and avocado mousse, and jumbo lump crab cocktail with mustard sauce, cocktail sauce and saltines.

The seafood towers set Bill's apart, with $95 and $185 offerings of oysters, shrimp, clams and more.

Dinner plates include steak tartare, jumbo lump crab cake, mozzarella sticks and caviar, and a burger with brisket, short rib, pickled okra, American cheese and fries.

To drink: The bar program from seasoned beverage director Richard Thomas includes a variety of signature cocktails, classic cocktails and ice-cold martinis like the floral "Siberia" with Fords Gin, basil eau de vie Carpano Bianco, saline, black pepper mist and a lemon twist.

Of note: Walk-ins only. Open 3-9pm Sunday and Monday and 3-10pm Tuesday through Saturday.