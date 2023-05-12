Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for some weekend fun? We've got you covered.

🎨 Enjoy art installations and hands-on activities at the Dougherty Arts Center's free annual Art-O-Rama event from 1-4pm Saturday at 1110 Barton Springs Road.

🌳 Learn about the Trail Conservancy's release of its first Arts + Culture plan, featuring an art installation by Dadalab and Music on the Trail. The open house runs from 9-11am Saturday at the Seaholm Waterfront Facility — 801 W. Cesar Chavez St. — and will introduce aspects of the plan.

🛍️ Get your last-minute Mom's Day shopping done at the third annual May Market from the creators of Blue Genie Art Bazaar. 10am-8pm Friday-Sunday, featuring products from over 100 regional artists and artisans at 6100 Airport Blvd.

🎶 Catch the biggest names in country music — including Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Kane Brown — at the iHeartCountry Festival. Tickets still available. 7pm Saturday at the Moody Center.

🥕 Bring the whole family to the Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller from 10am-2pm for Second Sunday, with fun activities for kids each month.

📚 Listen to local heroes read aloud and perform at BookSpring Fest from 2-8pm Saturday at 1807 West Slaughter Lane.

☕️ Spend your morning on the patio of Mozart's Coffee Roasters during a music showcase from 10:30am-1:30pm Saturday.

Plus, Mozart's will offer a flower market on Saturday and Sunday with a free flower for your mom.