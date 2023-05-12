Last-minute Mother's Day plans in Austin
If you've put off making Mother's Day plans, we've found ideas that will accommodate a last-minute meal, keep you out of the rain and won't break the bank.
For a reservation-less brunch: Caroline will offer two specialty entrees, plus one cocktail and dessert in addition to the full brunch menu. Walk-ins are welcome.
For a last-minute reservation: Snag a reservation at Corinne, which will offer specialty items like Nutella French toast and mom-inspired cocktails.
For Austin views: The Loren at Lady Bird Lake will host a Mother's Day trunk show and market from 11am-3pm Saturday with local vendors and activities.
For a special night out: Ballet Austin will close out its season with performances of "Cinderella" all weekend long. Tickets start around $40.
For flowers: Weather permitting, spread out a picnic blanket at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and enjoy performances by Austin Symphony's string quartet throughout Sunday morning. Reservations are required, and tickets start at $15.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.