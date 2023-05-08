50 mins ago - News
Journeying through Austin's AAPI restaurants
This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Austinites can celebrate AAPI culture through a restaurant "passport" system that comes with discounts.
Details: The $45 book encourages support of local AAPI-owned businesses.
- Proceeds support the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, which aims to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas.
- The Family Style Passport, designed by Austin artist Jeremy Hsu, contains more than $350 in discounts from about 30 restaurants.
How it works: To participate, order your passport online — which will then be mailed to you.
- You can use your passport through April 30, 2024.
- It can only be used when payment is made in person.
Zoom in: Deals include —
- Buy one, get one free at Sazan Ramen.
- Free kimchi arancini bowls and nutella spring rolls with a $40 purchase at the Peached Tortilla.
- Two cocktails for $10 at Fierce Whiskers Distillery.
Of note: The first person to complete the passport by visiting and getting a stamp at every restaurant will win the grand prize — a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s restaurant, Qi.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.