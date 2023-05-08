This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Austinites can celebrate AAPI culture through a restaurant "passport" system that comes with discounts.

Details: The $45 book encourages support of local AAPI-owned businesses.

Proceeds support the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, which aims to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas.

The Family Style Passport, designed by Austin artist Jeremy Hsu, contains more than $350 in discounts from about 30 restaurants.

How it works: To participate, order your passport online — which will then be mailed to you.

You can use your passport through April 30, 2024.

It can only be used when payment is made in person.

Zoom in: Deals include —

Buy one, get one free at Sazan Ramen.

Free kimchi arancini bowls and nutella spring rolls with a $40 purchase at the Peached Tortilla.

Two cocktails for $10 at Fierce Whiskers Distillery.

Of note: The first person to complete the passport by visiting and getting a stamp at every restaurant will win the grand prize — a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s restaurant, Qi.