DK Sushi serves Austin for over 30 years
Take a trip to DK Sushi, a local staple for more than 30 years.
Why it matters: Longtime Austinites know the pure, mouth-watering delight of walking through the doors of DK Sushi, and new residents should add it to their list.
State of play: The unassuming Japanese and Korean restaurant — part of a low-slung strip mall with a liquor store and tattoo parlor — was the brainchild of the late DK Lee.
- Lee, who died in October, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s and set up shop on South First Street in 1991.
- He opened the second location in Brentwood on North Lamar Boulevard in 2009. It was known for sake bombs and rowdy karaoke nights, but closed in 2020 due to pandemic-related pressures.
What to order: All of it.
- You might as well plow through the menu. From the "Sexy You Roll" with spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeños, ponzu sauce and fresh strawberries to the "Hama Chili Special" — yellowtail sashimi topped with cilantro, lemon, jalapeños, togarashi, fried garlic, garlic oil and ponzu sauce.
- It's worth splitting a mix of rolls, sashimi and nigiri with a group. Plus, there's plenty of sake, wine and beer to be had.
Pro tip: Friday and Saturday nights are by reservation only. Call (512) 326-5807 during normal business hours (4-9pm) to request a table.
- Ask for a seat at the cozy, low tables, where you'll take your shoes off to sit.
