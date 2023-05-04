Take a trip to DK Sushi, a local staple for more than 30 years.

Why it matters: Longtime Austinites know the pure, mouth-watering delight of walking through the doors of DK Sushi, and new residents should add it to their list.

State of play: The unassuming Japanese and Korean restaurant — part of a low-slung strip mall with a liquor store and tattoo parlor — was the brainchild of the late DK Lee.

Lee, who died in October, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s and set up shop on South First Street in 1991.

He opened the second location in Brentwood on North Lamar Boulevard in 2009. It was known for sake bombs and rowdy karaoke nights, but closed in 2020 due to pandemic-related pressures.

The view from one of DK Sushi's cozy tables, which require customers to take off their shoes to sit on the ground. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What to order: All of it.

You might as well plow through the menu. From the "Sexy You Roll" with spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeños, ponzu sauce and fresh strawberries to the "Hama Chili Special" — yellowtail sashimi topped with cilantro, lemon, jalapeños, togarashi, fried garlic, garlic oil and ponzu sauce.

It's worth splitting a mix of rolls, sashimi and nigiri with a group. Plus, there's plenty of sake, wine and beer to be had.

Pro tip: Friday and Saturday nights are by reservation only. Call (512) 326-5807 during normal business hours (4-9pm) to request a table.