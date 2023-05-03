A new album featuring well-known Texas musicians and up-and-coming talents covering classic Texas tunes is in the works to raise money for Texas parks.

Driving the news: The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation on Monday released "(Hey Baby) Que Paso" with Fat Tony and featuring Paul Wall, the first single from the album, titled Texas Wild.

Made famous in 1990 by supergroup The Texas Tornados, featuring Augie Meyers, Flaco Jiménez, Doug Sahm, and Freddy Fender, the new version has contributions from members of Grupo Fantasma, The Texas Gentlemen and Sir Woman.

Musicians Beto Martínez, Daniel Creamer and Greg Gonzalez, performers on the album. Photo by Jono Foley

Between the lines: Other tracks on the forthcoming album include Lyle Lovett's "(That's Right) You're Not From Texas," performed by the Texas Gentlemen.

Townes Van Zandt's "Pancho and Lefty," performed by Shane Smith and The Saints featuring Hayes Carll.

Selena Quintanilla's “Si Una Vez," performed by Luna Luna.

Daniel Johnston's "True Love Will Find You In The End," performed by Shakey Graves, featuring Jess Williamson.

Proceeds support the foundation, which raises money for conservation efforts in Texas. The album is produced in partnership with Rambler Sparkling Water.

What's next: Singles will drop in June and July and the full album, on vinyl and through subscription services, will be released in the fall.