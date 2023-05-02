Austin alcoholic beverage makers expand offerings
Austin's alcoholic beverage makers are stepping up their summer game.
Driving the news: Meanwhile Brewing Co. officials announced Monday they have launched their first rotating lager and IPA series in stores around Austin.
- And Deep Eddy Vodka late last month revealed its new entry into the hard-seltzer market with lemon tea, sweet tea and peach tea flavors.
The big picture: Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, alcoholic beverage companies are making a marketing push to remind you of their libations.
Details: The southeast Austin brewer Meanwhile will stock its Vienna Style Lager and Edible Colors West Coast IPA at H-E-Bs and Central Markets.
- The lager is "a highly drinkable style with slight bready and toffee notes that pairs well with bratwurst, spicy chicken wings, venison, fish and chips, and/or mild pepper jack and Gruyere cheeses," per Meanwhile.
Of note: This is not the first time Meanwhile has had cans on shelves, but the first for the rotating lager and IPA — which will be changed out every month or so to accompany the brewery's flagship beers, Meanwhile Pilsner, Tender Robot and Secret Beach.
Between the lines: Deep Eddy's hard-seltzer line allows the company to spread its brand on supermarket shelves.
- Current law allows retailers to sell beer, wine and alcoholic seltzer drinks every day of the week.
- But liquor or pre-packaged cocktails can only be sold Monday through Saturday until 9pm — and only from licensed liquor stores.
