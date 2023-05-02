The Viennese style lager from Meanwhile. Photo courtesy Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Austin's alcoholic beverage makers are stepping up their summer game.

Driving the news: Meanwhile Brewing Co. officials announced Monday they have launched their first rotating lager and IPA series in stores around Austin.

And Deep Eddy Vodka late last month revealed its new entry into the hard-seltzer market with lemon tea, sweet tea and peach tea flavors.

The big picture: Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, alcoholic beverage companies are making a marketing push to remind you of their libations.

Details: The southeast Austin brewer Meanwhile will stock its Vienna Style Lager and Edible Colors West Coast IPA at H-E-Bs and Central Markets.

The lager is "a highly drinkable style with slight bready and toffee notes that pairs well with bratwurst, spicy chicken wings, venison, fish and chips, and/or mild pepper jack and Gruyere cheeses," per Meanwhile.

Of note: This is not the first time Meanwhile has had cans on shelves, but the first for the rotating lager and IPA — which will be changed out every month or so to accompany the brewery's flagship beers, Meanwhile Pilsner, Tender Robot and Secret Beach.

Between the lines: Deep Eddy's hard-seltzer line allows the company to spread its brand on supermarket shelves.