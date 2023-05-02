Grab your tissues, allergy pills and nasal spray. Even with cedar fever behind us, spring allergies remain in full force.

By the numbers: AustinPollen.com, which averages pollen counts, shows the nettle count in the high range and grass, oak, mulberry, weeds and other trees in the moderate range.

Catch up quick: Ashe juniper pollen in December and February causes cedar fever — severe flu-like symptoms such as itchiness, watery eyes and blocked nasal passages.

And allergy experts say that unseasonably warm weather kicked off an early round of spring allergies.

What they're saying: Central Texas deals with an extended allergy season each year because of tree pollen, according to Alison Baylis of Texas A&M's Forest Service.

"We have that extra cedar fever season that others don't experience," Baylis tells Axios. "It can feel like an extended allergy season."

Oak tends to be the most prominent allergy in the spring, and different factors like wind, rain and sun can impact the severity each day.

Flashback: This year's early warm weather — and early wildflower blooms — were likely a sign that spring allergies arrived sooner than usual.

"This is one of the first years that I actually remember seeing bluebonnets in February," Allen Liberman, an allergist with Austin Family Allergy and Asthma, told KVUE. "It's an indicator that spring is coming."

If you're new here: You're no better than the rest of us. It can take months or years to develop a reaction to new allergens after moving to a new place, according to the Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Central Texas.

What's next: Summer will bring relief from those suffering from tree allergies, but grass allergies are just around the corner.