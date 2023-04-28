1 hour ago - News

Happening this weekend in Austin

Asher Price

Participants in the bioblitz can use the iNaturalist app to identify critters. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife via Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

It's another action-packed weekend in ATX.

🦗 Document the local ecosystem at the bioblitz event at Red Bluff Nature Preserve on Saturday from 9am to noon. At 5808 Harold Court in East Austin. Free.

🎸 Chill out at the Austin Blues Festival, at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Saturday starting at noon. Los Lobos is headlining. Tickets start at $60.

🪗 Dance at the Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival, 7pm Friday at Central Machine Works, 8pm Saturday at GiddyUps and 4pm Sunday at Stubb's. Free.

💃🏽 Attend the Slice of Pflugerville festival, with ballet folklorico, lion dance team, Austin powwow, and Selena Forever performances, Saturday 11am-6pm. Free.

🥁 Rock out at Psych Fest, at The Far Out Lounge at 8504 S. Congress Ave. Three-day passes start at $195.

🎶 Tune in to KUTX, 98.9, for its seventh annual Willie Weekend — wall-to-wall Willie songs through Sunday to celebrate the legend's 90th birthday.

🚙 Bounce to the Austin Lowriding Supershow at Palmer Events Center, 11am-6pm Sunday. $45.

