Participants in the bioblitz can use the iNaturalist app to identify critters. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife via Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

It's another action-packed weekend in ATX.

🦗 Document the local ecosystem at the bioblitz event at Red Bluff Nature Preserve on Saturday from 9am to noon. At 5808 Harold Court in East Austin. Free.

🎸 Chill out at the Austin Blues Festival, at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Saturday starting at noon. Los Lobos is headlining. Tickets start at $60.

🪗 Dance at the Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival, 7pm Friday at Central Machine Works, 8pm Saturday at GiddyUps and 4pm Sunday at Stubb's. Free.

💃🏽 Attend the Slice of Pflugerville festival, with ballet folklorico, lion dance team, Austin powwow, and Selena Forever performances, Saturday 11am-6pm. Free.

🥁 Rock out at Psych Fest, at The Far Out Lounge at 8504 S. Congress Ave. Three-day passes start at $195.

🎶 Tune in to KUTX, 98.9, for its seventh annual Willie Weekend — wall-to-wall Willie songs through Sunday to celebrate the legend's 90th birthday.

🚙 Bounce to the Austin Lowriding Supershow at Palmer Events Center, 11am-6pm Sunday. $45.