David Koresh now has his own Netflix special.

Driving the news: The online streaming service launches "Waco: American Apocalypse" Wednesday, a three-part series about the terrible events that transpired north of Austin three decades ago.

Between the lines: In its promotional material, Netflix describes the events in Waco as "the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War," one that "ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television."

Or, as Sean O'Neal observes in a Texas Monthly review, "tragedy plus time equals a streaming series."

What they're saying: "In the end, the story is the same one we’ve been watching for thirty years now, an unbroken loop of images that always leads to the same agonizing end," O'Neal writes, suggesting the new series "doesn’t say much of anything."

Yes, but: Waco remains a touchstone for conspiracy theorists and anti-government activists.