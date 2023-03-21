On a trip to the Round Rock Ikea recently — who isn't always on the hunt for a good convertible sofa? — I stopped by Galambos Family Hungarian Food, a trailer tucked into the nearby outlet mall.

The big picture: Turns out the best stuffed cabbage in Central Texas is by the parking lot of a Calvin Klein discount store.

A hefty, tomato-y, piping hot helping of the fall-apart cabbage, stuffed with beef and rice, topped off with a dollop of sour cream, is the star at this authentic, unpretentious joint.

Also terrific: The homemade, chorizo-like sausage, made of ground pork shoulder. Thick, juicy and chewy — in the very best way.

They also serve a spiral-cut, strung-out, deep-fried potato on a tall skewer, better than any french fry you've ever eaten.

What they're saying: "Everything we make is from homemade recipes from our parents," Kati Galambos, who runs the trailer with her husband Tibor, tells Axios.

They hail from a town in Hungary called Pápa, and started their business here four years ago.

"Part of our service is to create a relaxed and family friendly environment, where all you need to do is enjoy the flavors from another part of the world," she says.

Bottom line: Next time you're heading to Ikea, eschew the meatballs.

If you go: Galambos is located on the west side of the Round Rock Premium Outlets, at 4401 North Interstate 35.

Hours are Monday and Thursday, 10am to 2pm; Friday 10am to 2pm and 5pm-8pm, Saturday, 10am to 8pm ; and Sunday 11am to 7 pm.

🏆 Pro tip: If you're with kids, you can devour your food on a bench by the mini-playground at the southern end of the mall — it includes Texas-themed stuff to climb on, like a cowboy boot and hat, an armadillo and a longhorn.