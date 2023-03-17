There's plenty to do in Austin this weekend between SXSW, the recently rescheduled Luck Reunion and St. Patrick's Day.

Catch free live music during the conclusion of SXSW's music festival:

Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion showcases music all day Friday and Saturday at Empire Control Room & Garage.

South By San José concludes Saturday, with free music from Austin-based Sir Woman, The War and Treaty, Monophonics and more.

The Honky Tonk Hangover Brunch at Hotel Vegas from 11am-2pm Saturday features Chasen Wayne and Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems.

Listen to country singer-songwriter Margo Price's SXSW keynote Friday at 1pm in the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D. Available to stream or attend for badgeholders.

Watch pro pickleball during a four-day tournament through Sunday evening at The Hills Country Club. Tickets start at $25.

Spend St. Patrick's Day at Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub on Friday with green beer, fish and chips, bagpipes and more. Doors open at 10am. Other St. Paddy's Day deals include: