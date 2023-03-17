Things to do in Austin this weekend, March 17-19
There's plenty to do in Austin this weekend between SXSW, the recently rescheduled Luck Reunion and St. Patrick's Day.
Catch free live music during the conclusion of SXSW's music festival:
- Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion showcases music all day Friday and Saturday at Empire Control Room & Garage.
- South By San José concludes Saturday, with free music from Austin-based Sir Woman, The War and Treaty, Monophonics and more.
- The Honky Tonk Hangover Brunch at Hotel Vegas from 11am-2pm Saturday features Chasen Wayne and Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems.
Listen to country singer-songwriter Margo Price's SXSW keynote Friday at 1pm in the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D. Available to stream or attend for badgeholders.
Watch pro pickleball during a four-day tournament through Sunday evening at The Hills Country Club. Tickets start at $25.
Spend St. Patrick's Day at Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub on Friday with green beer, fish and chips, bagpipes and more. Doors open at 10am. Other St. Paddy's Day deals include:
- Lick Honest Ice Creams' limited-time peach leaf graham crunch ice cream is back.
- Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen and Microbrewery will host its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration with Irish-inspired food, green beer and live entertainment.
- The Butterfly Bar will host a St. Patrick's Day music showcase from 2-11pm Friday.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.