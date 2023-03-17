1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Things to do in Austin this weekend, March 17-19

Nicole Cobler
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There's plenty to do in Austin this weekend between SXSW, the recently rescheduled Luck Reunion and St. Patrick's Day.

Catch free live music during the conclusion of SXSW's music festival:

  • Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion showcases music all day Friday and Saturday at Empire Control Room & Garage.
  • South By San José concludes Saturday, with free music from Austin-based Sir Woman, The War and Treaty, Monophonics and more.
  • The Honky Tonk Hangover Brunch at Hotel Vegas from 11am-2pm Saturday features Chasen Wayne and Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems.

Listen to country singer-songwriter Margo Price's SXSW keynote Friday at 1pm in the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D. Available to stream or attend for badgeholders.

Watch pro pickleball during a four-day tournament through Sunday evening at The Hills Country Club. Tickets start at $25.

Spend St. Patrick's Day at Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub on Friday with green beer, fish and chips, bagpipes and more. Doors open at 10am. Other St. Paddy's Day deals include:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more