SXSW 2023: What to do on day seven
Here's what to do on Thursday at SXSW:
🤠 Listen to a conversation about the future of streaming and country music, a sector of the industry that's been ruled by radio and touring revenue. Panel begins at 11:30am at the Austin Convention Center, room 18CD.
🪩 Groove to Remi Wolf, who will conclude today's Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase live at the Moody Theater. Music starts at 7pm, and the event prioritizes badge holders.
🎵 Find free music at South By San José through Sunday. Set times are announced daily on Hotel San Jose's Instagram stories.
- SXSW's free community concerts also kick off today with live music from 3-7pm. Due to inclement weather, the shows have been moved from Lady Bird Lake to Ballroom A of the Austin Convention Center.
🎬 Catch a screening of "Tetris," the story of video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of the now classic puzzle game in 1988. Show starts at 5:15pm at Alamo Lamar E.
