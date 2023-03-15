Rolling Stone's "Future of Music" showcase continues today, with performances from Remi Wolf, Mariah the Scientist and more. Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

Here's what to do on Thursday at SXSW:

🤠 Listen to a conversation about the future of streaming and country music, a sector of the industry that's been ruled by radio and touring revenue. Panel begins at 11:30am at the Austin Convention Center, room 18CD.

🪩 Groove to Remi Wolf, who will conclude today's Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase live at the Moody Theater. Music starts at 7pm, and the event prioritizes badge holders.

🎵 Find free music at South By San José through Sunday. Set times are announced daily on Hotel San Jose's Instagram stories.

SXSW's free community concerts also kick off today with live music from 3-7pm. Due to inclement weather, the shows have been moved from Lady Bird Lake to Ballroom A of the Austin Convention Center.

🎬 Catch a screening of "Tetris," the story of video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of the now classic puzzle game in 1988. Show starts at 5:15pm at Alamo Lamar E.