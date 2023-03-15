Q&A: ATX Women in Web3 founder Megan Murray

Artificial intelligence may be the new, shiny object of South by Southwest, but there's still plenty of buzz around the Web3 movement.

Catch up quick: Web3 is an attempt by developers and investors to build the third generation of the internet, this time on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and their venture-capitalist backers — all mostly men — have raised tens of billions of dollars to build it.

By the numbers: A recent report from BCG X, the tech build and design unit of Boston Consulting Group, found that only 13% of Web3 founding teams include a woman and only 3% of companies have a team that is exclusively female.

Why it matters: Building new technology and an online world without diverse founders risks replicating the same biases that exist in the physical world, according to BCG.

We caught up with Megan Murray, a co-founder of ATX Women in Web3, in the midst of SXSW to chat about addressing the gender gap in Web3.

The Q&A has been lightly edited.

Q: What was the motivation behind creating ATX Women in Web3?

A: Many other women feel more comfortable when they know that there's other women around. … We just thought if we can be the collaborative space that brings people together, that that would be a good place to start.

Q: To what do you attribute the gender divide among Web3 founders?

A: With any new technology, we see this. We see a huge influx of men. We really need to focus on onboarding women in the early stages of new technology, otherwise it's just not going to happen.

Q: Have you felt that Austin's tech industry is a welcoming space for you and other women in technology?

A: Absolutely. I think innovation and technology are a cornerstone of Austin as a city. … Ownership and independence (in web3) really play nicely into the spirit of Texas. When you add in that overlap, it really creates a perfect place to be launching and building.

What's next: Expect to see ATX Women in Web3 during the Consensus conference in Austin later this year.