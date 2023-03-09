A view of the Austin Convention Center during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals. Photo: Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW

Brace yourself. Here comes South by Southwest.

Catch up quick: If you're new here, SXSW is among the city's largest events, with 300,000 people expected to attend across the conference and festivals.

Throngs of musicians hoping for a big break, tech leaders, filmmakers and celebrities will descend upon the conference and multiple festivals that take place over 10 days, highlighting technology, film, culture and music.

It's long been a breakout opportunity for musicians and indie film producers hoping to connect with power players.

The big picture: The festival starts Friday and ends March 19, with airport officials warning of a busy spring travel period through April 2.

SXSW, Dell Match Play, NASCAR, Texas Relays and the CMT Awards take place in rapid succession, or in some cases at the same time.

In other words: Gear up for traffic jams, long waits at restaurants, a busy airport terminal and a generally hectic month around Austin.

Angela Yee and Lizzo (R) speak onstage during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center. Photo: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

What to expect: Like previous years, most SXSW events will be held in the downtown area, surrounding the Austin Convention Center, the Red River Cultural District, Rainey Street and the Paramount Theatre.

Roughly 1,400 musical acts will perform this year on 77 stages, similar figures as last year, SXSW officials tell Axios.

Plus, 285 total projects will be screened at the Film and TV Festival. That's compared to 234 projects screened in 2019.

Unlike last year, attendees are not required to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before picking up their badges.

By the numbers: Searches for Austin hotels on the Hotels.com app have increased tenfold for this year's fest compared to 2022, according to an Expedia Group spokesperson.

Plus, Vrbo is seeing demand for private vacation homes in the Austin area increase more than 10% compared to this time last year.

Increased demand has pushed average Austin hotel rates during SXSW to around $315 per night on the Hotels.com app, an increase from last year's rates.

Flashback: Last year's SXSW — the first in-person festival in three years — tested whether the 10-day event could rebound to pre-pandemic levels for attendance, hotel occupancy and tourism dollars.

Core events in 2022 attracted more than 278,000 registrants, down slightly from pre-pandemic numbers, per event officials.

What we're watching: How city and airport officials handle the influx of SXSW attendees and other travelers through March.