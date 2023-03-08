Long Center to unveil 3D-printed pavilion

A rendering of ICON's 3D-printed pavilion, which will become a permanent space for Long Center events. Photo: Courtesy of ICON.

Austin-based 3D printing company ICON is building a new performance pavilion at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

The intrigue: The construction of the pavilion has already garnered attention online, and Austinites can expect the new venue to showcase artists during SXSW and beyond.

What they're saying: “Austin is witnessing history in the making with the world’s first and only 3D-printed performance pavilion,” Long Center CEO Cory Baker said in a statement. "The Hartman concert lawn at the Long Center offers the best view of Austin’s skyline and, now, this new outdoor venue in such a vibrant area will help us further our mission of being the city’s most diverse performing and cultural arts hub. On this much-needed new platform, we look forward to showcasing a variety of perspectives and voices that represent and appeal to our growing community.”

Meanwhile: The permanent fixture in Austin is intended to showcase the architectural design themes planned for a new campground in Marfa.

A rendering of ICON's vision for the new El Cosmico campground in Marfa. Photo: Courtesy of ICON

Zoom in: In partnership with hospitality impresario Liz Lambert, ICON will relocate and expand Marfa's iconic campground El Cosmico, known for its tepees, yurts, safari tents and more for West Texas travelers.

ICON will break ground in 2024 to relocate and expand the campground to 62 acres and showcase the new architectural approaches made possible by 3D printing, including domes, arches, vaults and parabolic forms.

Expect the new El Cosmico to feature a pool, spa and shared communal facilities.

The two, three and four bedroom homes — designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, a Copenhagen- and New York-based group of architects, designers and builders — will range from 1,200 square feet to 2,200 square feet, with reservations beginning summer 2023.

What's next: SXSW-goers can preview the Austin pavilion on March 15 with a panel conversation from 2:30-3:30pm and performances from 3:30-6:30pm by Austin-based Primo The Alien, The Bros Fresh and Tameca Jones.