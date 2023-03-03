There's no shortage of happenings in ATX this weekend.

🐎 Hustle over to Austin Rodeo's free Cowboy Breakfast till 8am Friday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

🌳 Celebrate the opening of a new section of the Northern Walnut Creek Trail from 11am-1pm Saturday with a ribbon cutting, live music, a family-guided nature walk and more.

♻️ Keep our parks pretty by volunteering with It's My Park Day on Saturday morning at various times and locations around Austin.

🎉 Mark Texas Independence Day at Austin's parade from 9:30-11am Saturday. Expect road closures near the parade route, which travels from the Congress Avenue bridge to the Capitol.

🦞 Feast on crawfish at the ATX Crawfish Kickoff Festival from 3-9pm Saturday in Republic Square. Tickets start at $10.

🎨 Shop from over 20 women artists, vendors and creatives at the ATX Babes Market from noon-5pm Sunday at Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches.

🛕 Celebrate the Hindu holiday of Holi on Sunday, covering faces and clothes with colored powder, on the LBJ Lawn at the University of Texas, from 1-4pm.