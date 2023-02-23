Ready for a gorgeous weekend in Austin? There's a chance of rain, but it'll still be a hot one.

Here's what we're eyeing for weekend fun:

🎸 Celebrate 25 years of the Ao5 Gallery with live music from local blues artist Rick Steinburg and complimentary Tequila 512 tastings from 7–9pm Friday.

Mention the event at surrounding Arboretum businesses like Juliet, Sugarboo & Co., Amy's Ice Cream at the Arboretum, Cinnaholic and ArtUs Co for discounts.

🦪 Slurp down oysters at the annual Austin Oyster Festival from 12–6pm Saturday in Republic Square. Tickets start at $70.

🎬 Dress up as Laura Palmer, Dale Cooper and the rest of David Lynch's iconic "Twin Peaks" characters on Friday night at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead Lounge's costume party, featuring live sets, visual artists, special cocktails and coffee and donuts.

🎨 Support Black and LGBTQ+ artists and creatives Sunday at Ani's Day and Night's Black & Queer AF event featuring dance, poetry, comedy, music and more. Tickets start at $15.

🎭 Catch Zach Theatre's production of Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" with showtimes through April 23. Tickets start at $16.

🦞 Eat crawfish and barbecue and jam to the blues with The Larry Harris Band at Oakwood BBQ & Beer Garden from 1-4pm Saturday. No cover or tickets required.

🔬 Stop by the free University of Texas STEM Girl Day from 11:30am to 4pm Saturday for hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math fun across campus.