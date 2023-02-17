It's another busy weekend in Austinlandia.

🎉 Celebrate Black History Month from 10am-3pm Saturday at the Buda Amphitheater and City Park, with arts and crafts, food trucks, guest speakers, music, dance, poetry and more.

🏃‍♀️ Cheer on Austin Marathon runners at The Morning Jo's Run Club watch party beginning at 7am Sunday, featuring sign making and coffee at Jo's South Congress, Jo's Red River and Downtown Jo's. Check Jo's website for details at each location.

Of note: The race closes roads throughout town from Friday morning to Sunday. Event is free but RSVP is required to attend.

🪘 Join Jean-Claude Lessou at the Long Center for a West African dance class with live drumming from local percussionists Saturday at 11am. No experience required. Suggested donation of $20.

🎥 Spend the weekend at The Vortex Theater's OUTsider Fest, featuring an LGBTQ+ film showcase, performance art, music, visual art and more through Sunday. Tickets start at $70.

🚶‍♀️ Take a walk and meet new friends at SweatPals' Hot Pals Walk at 10am Saturday starting at ZIKI on 102 W. Third Street.