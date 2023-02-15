Finding safety, friendship at ATX Hot Girl Walk

It's been nearly six months since Austin newcomer Maddie Scales organized her first Hot Girl Walk on the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

Now — 21 walks later — the group is still going strong, and Scales has seen as many as 45 women show up for the weekly walk on Wednesdays at 6:30pm.

Catch up quick: The Hot Girl Walk, coined by Mia Lind on TikTok in 2021, quickly became a popular form of exercise, especially among Gen Z and millennials.

A hot girl walk typically consists of a 3- to 4-mile walk, with a few essentials — think curated playlist and earbuds (if you’re going solo), a water bottle, a workout set and a safe environment.

As Lind explained in a TikTok, everyone should think of three things during an HGW: What you’re grateful for, your goals (and how you’ll achieve them) and how hot you are (which is basically Gen Z speak for body positivity and self-acceptance).

Hot Girl Walks have grown in popularity across the country and in Texas — with groups in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

What they're saying: Scales, 25, works in social media marketing and noticed walks popping up around the country. She quickly jumped on the hotgirlwalkaustin Instagram handle and planned her first walk.

Each walk averages around 25-35 women. LGBTQ+ and non-binary walkers are welcome.

"A Hot Girl Walk to me is an intentionally planned time to celebrate your body through movement and feeling confident while doing so," Scales tells Axios. "The club is a safe space to do that together, while building community."

What's next: The group meets Wednesday at 6:30pm at the trail entrance near Thom's Market on Riverside for a Galentine's-themed walk with special giveaways.

The bottom line: "It’s a really great environment for people to meet friends while being active," Scales added. "Something about walking and talking makes the process of meeting strangers less awkward."