15 biggest events in Austin this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Austin in 2023.
1 big event: SXSW
Music, film, tech, comedy and more will be center stage at the 2023 South By Southwest (SXSW) conference.
- When: March 10–19
- Where: Various locations in Austin.
- Details: Information for attendees is here.
More events this year:
🎭 Feb. 14–19: Disney's "Aladdin"
🏃♂️ Feb. 19: Austin Marathon
🤠 March 10–25: Rodeo Austin
🎭 March 28–April 2: "Ain't Too Proud"
✊🏿 April 1: Urban Cultural Festival
🇯🇲 April 21–23: Austin Reggae Festival
🎭 May 9–14: "To Kill A Mockingbird"
📺 June 1–4: ATX TV Festival
🎭 June 13–18: "Hairspray"
🎬 Sept. 21–28: Fantastic Fest
🎶 Oct. 6–8 & 13–15: Austin City Limits
🏎 Oct. 22: U.S. Grand Prix
🎞 Oct. 26–Nov. 2: Austin Film Festival
🌭 Nov. 3–12: Wurstfest
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.