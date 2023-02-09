15 biggest events in Austin this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Austin in 2023.

1 big event: SXSW

Music, film, tech, comedy and more will be center stage at the 2023 South By Southwest (SXSW) conference.

When: March 10–19

March 10–19 Where: Various locations in Austin.

Various locations in Austin. Details: Information for attendees is here.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 14–19: Disney's "Aladdin"

🏃‍♂️ Feb. 19: Austin Marathon

🤠 March 10–25: Rodeo Austin

🎭 March 28–April 2: "Ain't Too Proud"

✊🏿 April 1: Urban Cultural Festival

🇯🇲 April 21–23: Austin Reggae Festival

🎭 May 9–14: "To Kill A Mockingbird"

📺 June 1–4: ATX TV Festival

🎭 June 13–18: "Hairspray"

🎬 Sept. 21–28: Fantastic Fest

🎶 Oct. 6–8 & 13–15: Austin City Limits

🏎 Oct. 22: U.S. Grand Prix

🎞 Oct. 26–Nov. 2: Austin Film Festival

🌭 Nov. 3–12: Wurstfest