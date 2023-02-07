One of the casualties of last week's freeze: Perfectly good food.

Why it matters: That tragic moment of tossing fast-spoiling food from unlit fridges has played out countless times across Austin.

Zoom in: Austin ISD's central warehouse, where thousands of pounds of refrigerated and frozen food are stored for distribution to school kitchens, lost power last week

The warehouse is located in South Austin near St. Edward's University.

What they're saying: "We have grounds crews picking up limbs, of course, but also electricians, other trades and emergency management team members unloading spoiling food,” AISD chief of operations Christine Steenport said.

"We will always feed the kids."

Between the lines: Last week was a sad mess.

Poke Poke restaurant owner Jason McVearry told the American-Statesman he was losing tens of thousands of dollars in revenue because of the loss of fresh food inventory.

Maybe you saw the viral, post-apocalyptic video of crowds dumpster diving outside an H-E-B.

Flashback: On Saturday, a long line of cars assembled for a free food distribution event in Southeast Austin.

"I will say the heartbreaking thing is that we've had cars in line since 6am," Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes told KVUE. "This food distribution started at 9am. It's a mile long with cars."

Be smart: If an outage lasts longer than four hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends throwing out all perishable foods in your fridge.

The USDA says items kept in a full freezer can stay safe for approximately 48 hours.

Worth noting: Some homeowner and renter policies will pay up to $500 for spoiled food if the power fails, per the Texas Department of Insurance.