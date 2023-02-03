This week sucked, but we hope things will start to feel back to normal by the time the weekend rolls around.

Here's what we're eyeing for low-key fun:

🎬 Learn about the complexity of movie making at the Harry Ransom Center's latest exhibition, "Drawing the Motion Picture." Paintings, set designs, storyboards and more will tell the visual story of films like "Rebel Without a Cause," "Apollo 13" and "Top Gun."

🎪 Catch high-flying acrobatics at Cirque Du Soleil's Moody Center performances through Sunday. Tickets start at $50.

🎸 Groove to Austin local Primo the Alien at Stubb's today at 10:30pm. Tickets start at $10.

😂 Crack a smile at Fallout Theater at 10pm Saturday during Angelina Martin's "Slide in the DMs" comedy show. Local stand-up stars will share some of the wildest messages they've ever received online. Tickets start at $18.