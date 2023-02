News flash: It's been pretty dang cold.

The big picture: Ice toppled trees onto roads, cars and houses across Central Texas on Wednesday, so we snapped photos around town — showing a very frozen Austin.

A downed tree limb rests on a car in southeast Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Ice covers a tree limb in Austin. Photo: @austinfiredept on Twitter.

Trees block a street in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in South Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Limbs fall on a South Austin house. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios