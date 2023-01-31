A bowl of the yummy pozole from El Tacorrido. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Molière once wrote, "I live on good soup, not on fine words."

Except it was in French.

Why it matters: Hard to disagree, especially when cold winter weather takes hold in Austin.

Here's some favorite soup spots:

Grab grub at this Austin mini-chain of taqueria drive-thrus.

Order this: The pozole — juicy chunks of slow-cooked pork in a rich, red stew with tasty bits of hominy and green chile, all topped with fresh cabbage and radish.

Existential question: Does it count as a soup?

Location: Spots on South First, East Riverside, Burnet and North Lamar.

Find The Soup Peddler at six locations around town for quick takeout options.

A warm brew of green broth, from the Soup Peddler. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

What we love: The green detox broth. It's hearty, vegan and loaded with veggies, including onion, zucchini, kale, broccoli, garlic, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice and coconut oil.

Order it with a grilled cheese sandwich to dip in the broth or enjoy it on its own.

Head to Sap's at their north or south Austin locations to find comforting thai food at reasonable prices.

Order this: The Tom Kha for a lemongrass-forward coconut soup that's got a bit of a kick to it.

It's served with rice and great with chicken.

Locations: 4514 West Gate Blvd. and 5800 Burnet Road

Hunker down at this Austin staple, or sit beneath gas heaters outside if you want to brave the cold.

The tomato-coconut soup at FoodHeads. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Order this: The coconut-tomato soup. It's sweet, bright and toasty.

Location: 616 W 34th St.

Sleek and modern, it inherits the space once occupied by the beloved Ruby's BBQ.

Order this: The wonton soup.

Velvety ground pork and shrimp dumplings with shredded chicken and bok choy in a clear, mild broth.

Basically, a very un-kosher matzoh ball soup.

Location: 512 W. 29th St.