Rosie's Wine Bar brings the charm to Clarksville

Always on the hunt for opportunities to try unique wine, we finally got the chance to stop by Rosie's Wine Bar, one of two McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality bars new to Clarksville.

Why it matters: It's another sign of MML Hospitality's takeover in Austin, as they've steadily added properties since Texas chefs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman first founded the group in 2009.

Now, 21 MML restaurants are spread throughout the city, including staples like Pool Burger, Clark's Oyster Bar, Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar and Ski Shores Cafe.

Details: Nestled behind Howards — the more lively of the two MML Clarksville properties — you'll find the pocket-sized wine bar.

Rosie's might not have a disco ball and a DJ like Howards, but the tiny spot is bustling. Their few indoor seats and outdoor patio are nearly always filled, and you'll likely find yourself on a waitlist — at least I did when I previously stopped by.

Customers can choose from a selection of natural wine and small dishes.

Pro tip: Happy hour runs from 3-5pm Monday through Friday, featuring half-off select bottles of wine.

We tried the "Where ya PJs at," a 2021 bottle from Maloof that's close to an orange wine and fun to drink with the fried calamari, anchovies and a cheese plate.

If you go: The bar at 1130 W. Sixth St. does not accept reservations.