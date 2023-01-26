Menstrual products available for free in the men's bathroom at the Yarborough Branch of the Austin Public Library. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Menstrual products are now widely available for free at city of Austin libraries and other city-owned facilities.

Driving the news: City workers this month distributed pads and tampons in bathrooms at branch libraries — and at the Central Library in December.

Context: ​​In May, the Austin City Council passed a resolution calling for the city to provide free menstrual products in:

City-owned showers and bathrooms accessible to people experiencing homelessness.

City-owned recreation centers, public health facilities and summer camps.

All Austin Public Library facilities.

Fighting period poverty

By the numbers: The average woman has her period for 2,535 days of her life, which is about seven years, and will spend about $18,000 on menstrual products, per the May resolution.

Tampons and pads are currently subject to sales tax and are not covered by food stamps.

The overall annual cost of stocking menstrual products in city public restrooms is approximately $65,000, per a 2022 city memo. It could cost the libraries about $29,000 annually to re-stock the products in their bathrooms, the memo said.

Between the lines: In the wake of political blowback after Texas banned abortion last year, the state's GOP politicians, including Gov. Greg Abbott, said they support repealing the "tampon tax."

What they're saying: Menstrual products are available in all public restrooms "as the library serves people with many different backgrounds and needs, including those acting as a proxy for a family member or friend, those who are transitioning/have transitioned, and those experiencing a variety of different medical circumstances," Austin Public Library spokesperson Baylor Johnson tells Axios.

Flashback: The Austin Independent School District spent $85,000 last summer installing dispensers to provide free tampons and pads in middle and high school bathrooms.