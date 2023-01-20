1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Things to do in Austin this weekend, Jan. 20-22

Nicole Cobler
There's plenty to do in Austin to mark Lunar New Year and see the city.

🎭 Be part of an Austin tradition during the 28th season of FronteraFest at Hyde Park Theatre. Every Tuesday-Friday through Feb. 11 you can catch four or five plays no longer than 25 minutes each. Plus, every Saturday night from Feb. 12, enjoy the "Best of the Week" performance. Tickets start around $20.

🛍️ Shop the sale racks of Austin's independent boutiques and local labels during Le Garage Sale on Saturday and Sunday at the Palmer Events Center. Buy admission tickets in advance to skip the line.

🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at events throughout Austin this weekend:

Of note: The annual Texas Lunar Festival has been postponed until Jan. 28 at Chinatown Center in far North Austin.

