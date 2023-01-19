A Golden Hour spread, featuring the croque madame (left), avocado toast and bread and butter with anchovies. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

New café and wine bar Golden Hour offers up delicious bites and plenty of natural wine to South Austin residents.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how innovative cooking is now pushing out to areas far from downtown.

Spacious, elegant and full of natural light, the spot south of William Cannon — at 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100 — serves up a rich, small menu from a postage stamp-sized kitchen.

Perfect for days when you want to work from a coffee shop or get together in the afternoon with friends.

What they're saying: "What we offer is serving the community in ways that we have longed for as residents down in South Austin," Barclay Stratton, Golden Hour partner and chef, tells Axios.

A native of Beaumont and graduate of Texas A&M and the French Culinary Institute, Barclay trained at Ristorante Degli Archi in San Quirico d’ Orcia, Tuscany, and Blue Hill in NYC. After moving to Austin, he worked under chefs Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher at Lenoir, also in South Austin.

Details: Try Golden Hour's selection of pastries, granola and more for early risers. Plus, there's an all-day menu with snacking items like olives, country ham, bread and butter and a cheese plate.

We tried the stracciatella — the soft, creamy center of burrata — paired with roasted seasonal vegetables and grilled sourdough.

The toast of the day during our recent lunch was a mouthwatering avocado toast — bright, lemony and fresh.

For brunch options, try the fluffy Spanish tortilla made of potato and egg or Golden Hour's unique croque madame, topped with farm egg, country ham, truffle honey and Comté cheese.

Of note: The name refers to a photography term for the period shortly after sunrise or before sunset, during which daylight is redder and softer — or a great time to have coffee, wine or a bite to eat.