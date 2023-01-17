Noting the population boom in Texas, we asked recent transplants to tell us why they made the move.

Laurel M. moved to Austin just a month ago from Philadelphia.

"I’d lived in Philly for a year, but after living in Dubai, UAE, for 13 years before Philly, I wasn’t vibing there. I came to Austin in search of a similar-ish Middle East climate and expat-ish population with all of the city’s transplants."

James Paul B., who is deaf and 26 years old, moved to town in August from Minneapolis, partly because Austin "has a bigger Deaf community with more young Deaf adults at my age so I can be living among peers with similar interests and high energy levels."

Bill R. and his wife moved here last year from Indiana, to be closer to their son's family.

"The decision to come to Austin was largely influenced by prior visits which inspired a deep appreciation of the community, its cultural events and attractions. Also, my wife and I are both musicians and appreciate the variety of musical offerings. I can't imagine anywhere else in the world I'd rather be."

Victor P: "We escaped the lunacy of California and left the baggage associated with same at that state’s border. We chose Greater Austin since my employer has a large office here and were blessed to find a school which educates, rather than indoctrinates, children."

Kenya P. moved here from New York City last April. "What drew me to Austin were the sunshine, myriad of outdoor activities, delicious food, and love."

31-year-old Spencer C. moved to North Austin this summer from San Clemente, Calif.

"Cost of living, a booming city, and politics more aligned with our values (vs. Texas broadly) brought us to the city."

Steve B. moved to the Bouldin neighborhood from Orange County, in Southern California.

Austin "seemed more California than California," he wrote, noting that he "can walk and ride my bike, which is different from SoCal where you need to drive for everything."

"Our family (2 parents and 3 kids) moved here in 2020 after I lost my tech job in San Francisco and got a tech job offer in Austin with another company that included relo," Nancy K. observes. "We were attracted to the lower cost of living, good public schools, and more space."