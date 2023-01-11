Have you ever seen something so beautiful? Photo: Courtesy of Isaac Flores/Sammataro

Always on the lookout for great pizza, we finally had the chance to stop by Sammataro pizza truck at 1108 E. 12th St., which first launched in 2020 as a pop-up in East Austin.

Why it matters: It might be the best pizza in Austin, and owner Isaac Flores has big plans for the shop in 2023.

The big picture: The unassuming trailer in the same lot with Cuantos Tacos offers up three choices of 16-inch pies made with a thin crust, baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.

The classic features fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged parm, basil and olive oil.

Or try the supreme, which is the same as the classic but topped with sausage, pepperoni, mushroom and shallot.

And the red pie includes tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano and olive oil.

Yes, but: You can add toppings.

Choose from serrano pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, olives and more, and add a side of ranch or Calabrian chili peppers in oil.

Pro tip: Stop by the Quickie Pickie for a bottle of wine or fun, fizzy drink before diving into your 'za at the picnic tables in front of the pizza truck.

We couldn't get enough of the Sammataro supreme pizza. The pepperoni slices were perfectly crispy on the edges, and we're still daydreaming about that crust.

What's next: Flores has said he plans to move into the former site of 40 North at 900 W. 10th St. later this month, with an expanded menu of meatballs, arancini, salads, fried cheese, focaccia and fresh pulled mozzarella.

"We'll definitely level up on our pizza," Flores told Axios, saying customers can also expect the classic pies that are featured in the trailer, but also vodka sauce and pesto, along with a tableside truffle service.

“The fact that we got to this point so quickly is just insane," Flores added.

If you go: Sammataro is open Tuesday to Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 3-8pm.