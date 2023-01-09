What to know about the Austinite on Zach’s season of "The Bachelor"
ER nurse Kaitlyn Biggar and Oracle account executive Zach Shallcross will have a few things in common when they meet on the new season of "The Bachelor." For starters, they both live in Austin.
Catch up quick: Thirty women, including Biggar, are vying for Shallcross' heart when "The Bachelor" airs on ABC on Jan. 23.
Why it matters: Our city loves to cheer on the hometown heroes featured in "The Bachelor" franchise, and wouldn’t it be fun if two Austinites were a match?
What we know: Biggar is a 27-year-old ER nurse currently based in Austin, according to her profile on "The Bachelor" website.
- She’s from Kingston, Ontario.
- She’s a travel nurse, according to her Instagram.
- She grew up figure skating.
- She loves roller coasters. "Like, looooves them," her Bachelor profile says.
- She "isn’t afraid of sliding into the DMs."
What they’re saying: "I truly hope to find love," Biggar said. "I have so much love to give to the right man."
Of note: Shallcross is a California Polytechnic State University alumnus and has worked at Oracle since August 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In an effort to help Biggar with first date small talk, we’ve come up with a list of Austin-inspired conversation starters:
- "MoPac or I-35?"
- "Do you call it Lady Bird Lake or Town Lake?"
- "Grackle or bat: What’s your Austin spirit animal?"
- "Guac or queso?"
- "Kerbey Lane or Magnolia Cafe?"
- "ACL or SXSW?"
- "Whole Foods or H-E-B?"
