Things to do in Austin this weekend, Jan. 6-8

Nicole Cobler
🎵 Catch live music as Austin's annual Free Week continues through Sunday at venues like Empire, Mohawk, Subb's and Hotel Vegas.

🎂 Celebrate David Bowie's 76th birthday at Drinks Lounge and Records at 9pm Saturday with all funds benefiting the Physician Committee for Responsible Medicine. DJ Sue will play Bowie on vinyl all night.

🎸 Speaking of birthdays, wish Elvis a happy birthday at Hotel Vegas at 9pm Sunday with a cover band honoring the king of rock 'n' roll. $10 cash cover at the door.

🪴 Shop tools and appliances at the Austin Convention Center from Friday to Sunday at the Austin Home + Garden Show. The expo will feature the Zilker Botanical Garden. Online tickets start at $8.

