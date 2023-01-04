1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to make a resolution like an Austinite

Nicole Cobler

A colorful wall mural on the side of The Contemporary Austin-Jones Center Museum in downtown Austin, pictured last year. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

If you've resolved to be a more informed Austinite this year, here are some resolutions you can add to your list.

🌳 Get outdoors by heading to every local trail.

🎨 Visit every museum in Austin. There are plenty to choose from.

📚 Improve your skills. Try a program or workshop through the Austin Public Library, which offers opportunities to learn about art, gardening, cooking and more.

🍕 Expand your reach. Try a restaurant in a neighborhood you've never visited.

🪪 Update your ID. You have until 2025 to get a REAL ID that will be required for boarding domestic flights.

Dig deeper: Erica Pandey from Axios Finish Line offers some tips on setting goals that will last.

