How to make a resolution like an Austinite
If you've resolved to be a more informed Austinite this year, here are some resolutions you can add to your list.
🌳 Get outdoors by heading to every local trail.
🎨 Visit every museum in Austin. There are plenty to choose from.
📚 Improve your skills. Try a program or workshop through the Austin Public Library, which offers opportunities to learn about art, gardening, cooking and more.
🍕 Expand your reach. Try a restaurant in a neighborhood you've never visited.
🪪 Update your ID. You have until 2025 to get a REAL ID that will be required for boarding domestic flights.
Dig deeper: Erica Pandey from Axios Finish Line offers some tips on setting goals that will last.
