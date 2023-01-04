COVID cases rise after holiday gatherings
Travis County wastewater monitoring shows a jump in new COVID cases, following predictions from health officials that holiday gatherings could spread the virus.
By the numbers: Although the CDC lists Travis County's community level as low, the county's seven-day positivity rate was just above 20% and COVID hospitalizations had increased by 65% week over week, as of the end of the year, the latest data available.
Yes, but: Many residents now rely on at-home tests and isolate at home without seeing a doctor, keeping data on confirmed cases low.
- Wastewater monitoring gives a more accurate glimpse into rising infections.
- Travis County wastewater sampling for Dec. 28, the latest data available, shows a 69% increase in new infections since Nov. 23, which reflects national trends.
What they're saying: Austin Public Health officials have tracked a rising number of cases and hospitalizations since Thanksgiving.
- "This trend is concerning and will likely continue as our community is returning from indoor gatherings and traveling following holidays and New Year's celebrations," a spokesperson for Austin Public Health told Axios.
Reality check: The figures remain significantly lower than one year ago, when the omicron variant swept the state.
- The spread of the variant led to a daily record high of more than 61,000 new confirmed cases on Jan. 12, according to state health data.
- Health officials reported 2,500 confirmed new cases on Dec. 28.
Of note: Respiratory viruses, like COVID, circulate when people gather indoors, which is more common during the winter months, said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- "We do expect to see some increase in cases of COVID as a result of the holiday season," Anton added.
- Just 38% of Travis County residents have received a booster, according to statewide data.
Meanwhile: Flu cases remain high in Travis County, with just above 10% of patients testing positive for influenza as of Dec. 24, the latest data available, representing a slight drop from the week prior.
- At least five adults in Travis County and five children in Texas have died from flu-related complications this season.
If you get sick: Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends isolating from others for at least five days when you have COVID.
- If you have no symptoms, you can end isolation after day five, while those with symptoms can end isolation after they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
