COVID cases rise after holiday gatherings

Travis County wastewater monitoring shows a jump in new COVID cases, following predictions from health officials that holiday gatherings could spread the virus.

By the numbers: Although the CDC lists Travis County's community level as low, the county's seven-day positivity rate was just above 20% and COVID hospitalizations had increased by 65% week over week, as of the end of the year, the latest data available.

Yes, but: Many residents now rely on at-home tests and isolate at home without seeing a doctor, keeping data on confirmed cases low.

Wastewater monitoring gives a more accurate glimpse into rising infections.

Travis County wastewater sampling for Dec. 28, the latest data available, shows a 69% increase in new infections since Nov. 23, which reflects national trends.

What they're saying: Austin Public Health officials have tracked a rising number of cases and hospitalizations since Thanksgiving.

"This trend is concerning and will likely continue as our community is returning from indoor gatherings and traveling following holidays and New Year's celebrations," a spokesperson for Austin Public Health told Axios.

Reality check: The figures remain significantly lower than one year ago, when the omicron variant swept the state.

The spread of the variant led to a daily record high of more than 61,000 new confirmed cases on Jan. 12, according to state health data.

Health officials reported 2,500 confirmed new cases on Dec. 28.

Of note: Respiratory viruses, like COVID, circulate when people gather indoors, which is more common during the winter months, said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"We do expect to see some increase in cases of COVID as a result of the holiday season," Anton added.

Just 38% of Travis County residents have received a booster, according to statewide data.

Meanwhile: Flu cases remain high in Travis County, with just above 10% of patients testing positive for influenza as of Dec. 24, the latest data available, representing a slight drop from the week prior.

At least five adults in Travis County and five children in Texas have died from flu-related complications this season.

If you get sick: Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends isolating from others for at least five days when you have COVID.