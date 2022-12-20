Top spots to kill time at the Austin airport
You've gotten through security — no long lines we hope — and now you have oodles of time before your flight takes off.
Here are our favorite Austin airport spots:
The East Terrace
Where: Up on the mezzanine level between Gates 1 and 2
Details: This nearly 6,000 square-foot terrace has a majestic view of the airport's east runway — and because it's adjacent to the Delta Sky Club, you can feel like a very important person.
- From here, the airport feels like a Playmobil set come to life.
Interimaginary Departures
Where: Near Gate 14
Why we love it: This art installation is set up as a mythical gate with a flight board that lists arriving and departing flights to places like Wakanda, Narnia and The Matrix..
The XPress Spa
Where: Near Gate 15
Details: Get started on your vacay early with a manicure and deep tissue massage — tucked beneath the steps up to airport offices.
The Indoor Pet Restroom
Where: Near Gate 9
Why: This dog-walking spot is very necessary for the fidgety canine in your life.
Toy Joy
Where: Near Gate 11
Pro: Restless kids can browse doodads before flight time.
Con: You will buy a thingamajig.
The Family Viewing Area
Where: Near the east runway
Details: This picnic area is great for plane spotting.
