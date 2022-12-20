Top spots to kill time at the Austin airport

A singer performs for travelers at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Pro Photo/AUS

You've gotten through security — no long lines we hope — and now you have oodles of time before your flight takes off.

Here are our favorite Austin airport spots:

The East Terrace

Where: Up on the mezzanine level between Gates 1 and 2

Details: This nearly 6,000 square-foot terrace has a majestic view of the airport's east runway — and because it's adjacent to the Delta Sky Club, you can feel like a very important person.

From here, the airport feels like a Playmobil set come to life.

Interimaginary Departures

This boarding pass is part of a public art installation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Photo courtesy of AUS

Where: Near Gate 14

Why we love it: This art installation is set up as a mythical gate with a flight board that lists arriving and departing flights to places like Wakanda, Narnia and The Matrix..

The XPress Spa

Where: Near Gate 15

Details: Get started on your vacay early with a manicure and deep tissue massage — tucked beneath the steps up to airport offices.

The Indoor Pet Restroom

Twitter screenshot: @AUStinAirport

Where: Near Gate 9

Why: This dog-walking spot is very necessary for the fidgety canine in your life.

Toy Joy

Where: Near Gate 11

Pro: Restless kids can browse doodads before flight time.

Con: You will buy a thingamajig.

The Family Viewing Area

Where: Near the east runway

Details: This picnic area is great for plane spotting.